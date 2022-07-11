Witness Harassment In SEC's Ripple Case Spurs Redactions

By Elise Hansen (July 11, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may conceal some information about an expert witness in its lawsuit against cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs because the witness was being harassed, but some of the SEC's requests go too far, a New York federal judge found Monday. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted some of the restrictions the SEC sought, but found that others weren't adequately justified. The SEC sought to redact and seal information about an expert witness's testimony, arguing that he was being subjected to a public harassment campaign simply for serving as an expert witness. The witness, Patrick Doody, weighed in...

