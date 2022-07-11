Pensioner's Widow Not Owed Death Benefit, NC Panel Told

By Hayley Fowler (July 11, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- North Carolina state officials have asked a state appeals court to undo an award of death benefits to the widow of a transportation worker, saying her husband wasn't part of the state pension plan long enough to qualify. The Department of the State Treasurer, which runs the state pension, said in a brief Friday that Kimberly Willis's husband only contributed to the Teachers' and State Employees' Retirement System for 19 years — one year shy of qualifying for a survivor benefit that would have allowed his spouse to collect his pension and state health insurance. The officials said the state's superior...

