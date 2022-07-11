CFPB Will Issue Small-Biz Lending Data Rule By March 2023

By Jon Hill (July 11, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge signed off Monday on a settlement deadline that gives the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just under nine months to finalize regulations creating an expansive new data collection regime covering the $1.4 trillion small business lending market. In an order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White approved a March 31, 2023, deadline for the CFPB to issue a final rule implementing the new small business lending data collection, which was mandated more than a decade ago by Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act. The March deadline, which was agreed to by the CFPB, is the latest and potentially...

