Inside The Failed $6.6B Spirit, Frontier Merger

By McCord Pagan (July 27, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines on Wednesday terminated the company's $6.6 billion merger with fellow low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines Inc., a move that could set the stage for rival bidder JetBlue to make a deal instead. The fight over Spirit began in February when it and Frontier first announced their transaction. However, the tale quickly turned dramatic when JetBlue stepped in with an unsolicited bid and later initiated a hostile takeover attempt, all to woo investors away from Frontier. Here, Law360 recaps all the twists and turns that have led to this point. --Additional reporting by Benjamin Horney, Carolina Bolado and Matthew Perlman. Editing...

