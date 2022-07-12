Reed Smith Snags 2 Paul Hastings Real Estate Attys

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 12, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP picked up two real estate attorneys from Paul Hastings LLP in Southern California, the firm announced Monday. John Simonis, former office chair and partner in Paul Hastings' real estate group, and Daniel Hagedorn, former real estate associate at Paul Hastings, have both joined Reed Smith as partners. Doug Cameron, Reed Smith's managing partner for the Americas, said in a statement that one of the firm's strategic priorities has been to grow its talent across several practice areas, real estate being one of them. Southern California was a good place to expand that talent, he said. "The lateral market...

