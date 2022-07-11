Johnny Depp Strikes Eve Of Trial Deal Over Film Set Assault

By Lauren Berg (July 11, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A little over a month after a Virginia jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor has reached a settlement resolving claims he punched a crew member on the set of "City of Lies," according to a filing Monday in California court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, a location manager for the 2018 film, told a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge that he has reached a settlement with Depp, wiping out the case that was set to go to trial July 25, according to the two-page notice. The notice did not provide details of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS