​​​​​​​'Yellowstone' Actress Charged With Disability Benefits Fraud

By Gina Kim (July 11, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Actress Q'orianka Kilcher, who rose to fame playing Pocahontas in Terrance Malick's 2005 historical drama "The New World," has been charged with workers compensation insurance fraud after allegedly obtaining over $90,000 in disability benefits while working on the television series "Yellowstone," state regulators announced Monday. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, was charged in April with separate counts of fraud under the state penal code and the state insurance code, according to court records. She subsequently turned herself into authorities and entered not guilty pleas at her arraignment on May 27, the California Department of Insurance said in a press release Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS