ESOP Managers Seek To Compel Arbitration In ERISA Row

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 12, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A cargo airliner's owners and the trustees of its employee stock ownership plan urged a Delaware federal court to compel arbitration of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit or dismiss the case, arguing that a provision in plan documents bound workers to resolve their disputes out of court. Western Global Airlines' founders James and Carmit Neff, who are married, as well as ESOP trustees Prudent Fiduciary Services LLC and company founder and president Miguel Paredes, rejected the workers' arguments in a reply brief filed on Monday in further support of their April motion to compel arbitration. The proposed class of...

