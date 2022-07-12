DOJ Defends Citing EverWatch Emails While Redacting Them

By Bryan Koenig (July 12, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday stood by its public reference to EverWatch Corp. emails the contractor said should've been confidential, while still redacting those same references in a new Maryland federal court filing in the agency's challenge of EverWatch's $440 million acquisition by Booz Allen Hamilton. The DOJ's Antitrust Division argued the Antitrust Civil Process Act allows exactly the kind of use of materials gleaned from a civil investigative demand the government technologies contractor said was sanctionable: quoting from them in a public document that also includes publicly available attachments of two emails labeled "highly confidential," a designation the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS