Public Advocates Slam 'Narrow' ISP View Of Digital Redlining

By Christopher Cole (July 12, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Public interest groups are blasting a "narrow" view of discrimination in the digital marketplace that paints what they say is a too-rosy picture of how different demographics are served with high-speed internet. Nearly a dozen groups, including Common Cause and Public Knowledge, met with aides to Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks to voice their concerns over how internet service providers, or ISPs, responded to an FCC probe into so-called redlining, illegally providing selective service to geographic areas based on income, race and other factors. The groups accused ISPs of refuting the existence of digital discrimination "in part because of their overly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS