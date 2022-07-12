Trucking Co., Impaired Driver's Estate Sued After Crash

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 12, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A trucker and passenger have sued a trucking company whose driver slammed into the back of their tractor trailer while high on marijuana, saying the company is negligent for the fatal accident and the serious injuries they sustained. In a complaint filed Monday in Ohio federal court, Illinois-based Midwest Transport Inc. and the estate of its deceased driver Joseph Craig Davis were sued for negligence after Davis rear-ended the tractor trailer in July 2020 while he was driving on an interstate in Ohio. Although not mentioned in the complaint, an online obituary confirmed that Davis died in the accident. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS