Miami REIT Circle Capital Inks $215M In Deals Since Launch

By Faith Williams (July 12, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Circle Capital Partners, a new Miami-based REIT, announced Tuesday it has closed more than $215 million in deals since its launch in January of last year, purchasing apartment complexes in multiple states. The REIT, co-founded by Richard Valdes and Todd Linden, specializes in acquisition, development and capital raising for multifamily, retail, short-term rental and mixed-use projects. An apartment complex in downtown Houston. Circle Capital Partners, a new real estate investment trust based in Miami, announced that it closed more than $215 million in deals since it launched in January, including over 1,200 housing and mixed-use units in Houston. (George Rose/Getty Images)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS