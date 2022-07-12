DC Circ. Says Disbarred 'Housewives' Alum's Trial Was Fair

By Dave Simpson (July 12, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the conviction of a former "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member who lured people into fake investments as a part of a $2.2 million scheme, rejecting her argument that prosecutors' speculations in their closing statements at trial should sink the verdict. In a unanimous decision, the panel found that the court responded correctly to three objections by the attorneys of Brynee Baylor — a disbarred attorney and ex-"Housewives" cast member who was sentenced to two years in prison in September 2019. "Indeed, far from obvious error, the court's response to the prosecution's statements was fully...

