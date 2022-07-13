DOD Watchdog Flags Transparency Of $6.5B Ukraine Fund

By Rae Ann Varona (July 12, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's current process of reporting transactions made under a Biden administration act allocating $6.5 billion in supplemental funds to help Ukraine raises traceability and transparency concerns, according to a department watchdog advisory. In March, President Biden signed the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, part of a government funding bill that included $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $6.5 billion of which was allocated to the DOD to cover equipment and operational costs related to its Ukraine response. The DOD's Office of Inspector General said in its advisory, made public on Tuesday, that the use of accounting systems that do not...

