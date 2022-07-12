Top Gov't Contracting Policies To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Daniel Wilson (July 12, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Proposed bills intended to prevent conflicts of interests between contractors' federal and commercial work and stop alleged price gouging, alongside new climate change-related policy and pending cybersecurity rules are among several policy initiatives for government contractors to watch this year. With numerous pending bills and rules that could significantly affect federal contractors and contracting, here Law360 highlights five important federal policy initiatives that merit contractors' attention in the second half of 2022. Bills Aimed at Contractor Integrity Two prominent bills both currently pending before Congress that could have significant effects on federal contracting both stem from lawmakers' concerns that contractors are...

