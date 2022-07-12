Comedy Group Smosh Won't Face TCPA Suit Over Ad Texts

By Gina Kim (July 12, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday nixed a putative class action brought by a Texas mother who claimed her underage son received automated marketing texts hawking merchandise from the YouTube sketch comedy channel Smosh, finding that she lacked standing because she was not the recipient of the messages. In a six-page order granting the motion by Smosh and its parent company, Mythical Entertainment, to dismiss, U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez ruled that Kristen Hall's first amended complaint alleging violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Texas Business and Commerce Code clearly suggested her teenage son was the user...

