Drivers Drop Bosch And Ford Truck Emissions RICO Case

By Jonathan Capriel (July 14, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Automotive consumers have told a Michigan federal judge they agreed to dismiss their lawsuit alleging that Ford Motor Co. and auto parts maker Robert Bosch LLC rigged 500,000 heavy-duty trucks to cheat emissions tests. The drivers, those who purchased or leased Ford's popular F-250 and F-350 Super Duty vehicles, gave notice that they had voluntarily dismissed their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act class action claims against the vehicle manufacturer and Bosch on Tuesday, according to the filing. "The parties stipulate that this case is dismissed in its entirety with prejudice and without attorney fees or costs," the filing said....

