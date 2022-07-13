Lewis Brisbois Sues NY Law Firm Over DirecTV Cases

By Tracey Read (July 13, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has filed a federal lawsuit alleging an Ellenville, N.Y., law firm it represented in two court disputes involving DirecTV refused to pay more than $170,000 in attorney fees. According to the suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, the Lonstein Law Office — whose attorneys were accused of engaging in schemes with DirecTV to extort small-business owners — failed to pay Lewis Brisbois lawyers for their work. In early August 2020, Julie and Wayne Lonstein, attorneys and principals of the Lonstein Law Office, allegedly declined to retain Lewis...

