2 Asset Managers Charged In $1.2B Venezuelan Oil Co. Fraud

By Carolina Bolado (July 12, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Two financial asset managers were charged Tuesday with participating in a $1.2 billion conspiracy to embezzle money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company and launder it through false investment schemes in the U.S. and abroad. Federal prosecutors charged Ralph Steinmann, 48, of Switzerland, and Luis Fernando Vuteff, 51, of Argentina, with one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering for helping to further a scheme to steal $1.2 billion from Petroleos de Venezuela SA through bribery and fraud. Steinmann and Vuteff created the sophisticated financial mechanisms and set up the relationships required to launder more than $200 million in the scheme,...

