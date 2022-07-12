Twitter Sues Musk In Chancery To Force $44B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (July 12, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. made good Tuesday on its threat to sue Elon Musk in Delaware for attempting to escape his $44 billion offer to buy the social media giant, accusing the tech mogul of fighting the deal amid market downturns and a $100 billion slide in his flagship Tesla Inc.'s value. "So Musk wants out," the 60-page complaint filed in Delaware's Court of Chancery said. "Rather than bear the cost of the market downturn, as the merger agreement requires, Musk wants to shift it to Twitter's stockholders." Twitter Inc. has requested a September trial date in its lawsuit to force Elon Musk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS