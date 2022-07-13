Ex-Southwest Flight Attendant Seeks $5M In Retaliation Suit

By Katie Buehler (July 13, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A former Southwest Airlines Co. flight attendant asked a Texas federal jury Wednesday to award her at least $5.3 million in damages from the airline and its flight attendant union for claims they discriminated and retaliated against her for her religious beliefs about abortion. Charlene Carter, who claims she was wrongly fired over Facebook messages she sent her union president, told a Northern District of Texas jury during closing arguments that while the language she used and the subject matter of her messages may be offensive to some, she was participating in protected union activity under the Railway Labor Act....

