Twitter's Most Biting Criticisms In Its Suit Against Elon Musk

By Jeff Montgomery (July 12, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Twitter struck first in the legal battle with Elon Musk over his attempts to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant, launching a frank complaint Tuesday in the Delaware Chancery Court that hammers the billionaire with heaps of vitriol and spares few adjectives to describe an alleged plot to cancel the transaction. Musk has said that breaches of multiple sale terms justified scuttling the deal, but Twitter claimed in its lawsuit that the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX essentially manufactured allegations in order to walk away with few consequences. The lawsuit seeks to enforce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS