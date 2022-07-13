UK Antitrust Enforcer Probing 4 Sports Broadcasters

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 13, 2022, 4:35 PM BST) -- The U.K. competition watchdog on Wednesday announced an investigation into the U.K.'s four biggest sports broadcasters, saying it has "reasonable grounds to suspect" they violated competition law. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was looking into BT Group PLC, ITV PLC, Sky UK Ltd. and IMG Media Ltd., which includes Premier League Productions. The CMA added that the probe concerns the purchase "of freelance services which support the production and broadcasting of sports content in the U.K." "At this stage the CMA believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law," the regulator said in a...

