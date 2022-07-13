Photo Orgs Back Photographers In Instagram Embedding Row

By Adam Lidgett (July 13, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A group of photography and licensing groups say the Ninth Circuit should revive two photographers' suit challenging how easily Instagram lets websites embed photos, criticizing a test the lower court looked to in tossing the proposed class action. Parties including the National Press Photographers Association and Getty Images filed an amicus brief on Tuesday in support of photographers Alexis Hunley and Matthew Scott Brauer. The amici took shots at the so-called server test outlined by the Ninth Circuit in a 2007 decision in Perfect 10 v. Amazon, which found that websites do not legally "display" a copyrighted image if it is...

