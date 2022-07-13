Venezuelan Leaders Fight Over Control Of €1B Gold At Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (July 13, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- Lawyers representing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó urged a London court on Wednesday to disregard decisions made in Venezuela when it oversees a tug-of-war over control of gold stored in the Bank of England valued at €1 billion ($1 billion). Nicolás Maduro, the purported Venezuelan president, has sued for the gold stored in the Bank of England vaults to be released to help with COVID-19 relief in his country. (iStock.com/Bet_Noire) Andrew Fulton QC, counsel for Guaidó, said the High Court should not recognize rulings from the highest court in Venezuela that Guaidó appointments to the country's central bank, made after he declared himself interim...

