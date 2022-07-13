McDonald's Cuts Deal To End Deficient COBRA Notice Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (July 13, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- McDonald's has inked a deal to end a proposed class action accusing the fast-food giant of sending ex-employees deficient notices misinforming them of their rights to continued health care coverage in violation of the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, according to a notice filed in Florida federal court Tuesday. In a joint notice, McDonald's Corp. and former restaurant employee Ashley Johnson informed U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno they had struck a classwide settlement, which is subject to court approval, in mediation — and they asked the court to pause the deadlines in the case to allow the parties time to...

