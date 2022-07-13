Northrop Reaches Water Contamination Settlement With NY

By Daniel Wilson (July 13, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman has reached a deal with New York state to resolve groundwater contamination claims stemming from a former U.S. Navy aircraft production site on Long Island, part of a broader group of settlements worth a collective $104.4 million. The consent decree between Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. and the state's Department of Environmental Conservation, filed with a New York federal court on Wednesday, resolves Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act claims related to groundwater contamination at two former manufacturing sites in Bethpage, New York. "For decades, Northrop Grumman knew its hazardous waste disposal sites leaked toxic substances into the only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS