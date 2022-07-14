NJ Firm Must Face Overbilling Suit, Loses $500K Win

By Nick Muscavage (July 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday upended a nearly $500,000 victory for Parker Ibrahim & Berg LLP in a lawsuit from a former client alleging the firm overbilled it for work performed, finding that "a rational factfinder" could see the client's objection to the fees may have brought more light to the reasonableness of the firm's fees. The appellate court also found the trial judge wrongly denied 3000 Kennedy Boulevard LLC's motion for reconsideration after it granted summary judgment in the amount of $496,463 in favor of Somerset, New Jersey-based Parker Ibrahim. The judgment, the panel noted in its...

