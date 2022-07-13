Musk And Twitter's Journey From Deal Room To Courtroom

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 13, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's recent withdrawal of his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc. triggered a 62-page lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court this week, laying out a detailed thread of events starting from when he first proposed to buy the company in April to his efforts to back out of the transaction in July. The CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, who became Twitter's largest shareholder earlier this year, says he is entitled to get out of the deal because Twitter stonewalled his requests for more information about fake accounts. Twitter claims it was Musk who breached their agreement, violating nondisclosure and...

