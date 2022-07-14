Avanci Tells Automakers To Get Licenses Before Rate Hike

By Andrew Karpan (July 13, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Dallas patent licensing business Avanci says any automakers that want to join companies like Ford, General Motors and Daimler in licensing its pool of patents to comply with 4G, 3G and 2G wireless standards have until the end of August to avoid a 33% rate hike. The new rates were announced in a Tuesday press release from Avanci, a company formed in 2016 to buy the right to license patents initially issued to telecom and tech giants like Nokia, Ericsson and Siemens, as well as patents from smaller and more litigious patent licensing businesses like the Japanese sovereign patent fund IP...

