4th Circ. Consolidates NC's Appeals Of Trans Care Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 13, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit consolidated two appeals filed by North Carolina officials and a state employee health plan that both seek to undo a lower court injunction blocking the state plan's exclusion on treatments related to gender dysphoria and gender transition based on a holding that it was discriminatory. The appellate court in an order docketed Tuesday combined the appeals — one filed from state officials and another from the state health plan, all of which are defendants in the underlying case in North Carolina federal court. The state seeks to overturn a June 10 ruling from U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS