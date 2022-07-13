Sony Sold Buggy PlayStation 5s That Crashed, Buyer Says

By Gina Kim (July 13, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A PlayStation owner filed a proposed class action in Illinois federal court Tuesday accusing Sony, the manufacturer, of concealing a defect in the PlayStation 5 video game system that causes it to suddenly crash and shut down during gameplay. In a 17-page complaint, Illinois resident Christina Trejo accused the multinational entertainment conglomerate of knowingly covering up a defect associated with the PlayStation 5. Since its launch in late 2020, Sony has sold more than 19 million units worldwide, the suit states. "However, despite its large market success, defendant's PS5 contains a defect that causes the console to suddenly crash and power...

