Feds' Witness Accused Of Lying In JPMorgan Spoofing Trial

By Celeste Bott (July 14, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- An attorney defending former JPMorgan traders accused of spoofing the commodities market attempted to undercut the credibility of a former colleague testifying against them Thursday by pointing out he had lied in a deposition about another trader fired for spoofing. During cross-examination of former JPMorgan trader John Edmonds, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney David Meister accused him of lying under oath in a deposition, then lying on the witness stand when he denied committing any crimes after leaving the bank in spring 2017. Edmonds, who has admitted to spoofing the market, is testifying against his former colleagues Gregg...

