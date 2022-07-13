Ships Want To Dodge 3rd-Party Suit Over Calif. Oil Spill

By Clark Mindock (July 13, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Two container ships, their owners and companies that work on them say they can't be forced to help pay for damages arising from an oil spill last year in California, arguing an oil company's complaints against them miss the mark. Container ships the MSC Danit and the Cosco Beijing, alongside their owners and companies that are hired to operate or maintain the ships on Tuesday filed several motions to dismiss a third-party complaint filed against them by Amplify Energy, which is facing a proposed class of residents and businesses alleging they were harmed by the October spill off the coast of...

