6th Circ. Partially Revives TriHealth ERISA 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 13, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday partially revived a proposed class action from former TriHealth Inc. employees who say the health system mismanaged their 401(k) plan, holding that the retirees had plausibly alleged TriHealth breached its fiduciary duty by offering more expensive share classes of mutual funds. Though it revived the share class claim, a three-judge panel upheld dismissal of most of the lawsuit brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by TriHealth retiree Danielle Forman. The panel tossed claims that TriHealth breached its fiduciary duty to the retirement plan by charging high fees overall and by offering underperforming funds and more...

