9th Circ. Nixes Art Editor's Win In Picasso Copyright Case

By Adam Lidgett (July 13, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has thrown out a California federal court's refusal to enforce a French court's €2 million judgment in a suit over copyrighted photographs of Pablo Picasso's artwork, finding that multiple factors weighed against the fair use defense. A three-judge panel on Wednesday said U.S. art editor Alan Wofsy shouldn't have been granted summary judgment in a suit brought by Yves Sicre de Fontbrune, who owned the copyrights to the photographs, and remanded the case back to the lower court. While U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila ruled in 2019 that the French decision conflicts with the fair use doctrine,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS