Developer Pitches 26-Story Senior Tower In Hollywood

By Nate Beck (July 13, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A developer has proposed a 26-story, nearly 500-unit affordable senior housing complex in Hollywood that would be among the biggest of its kind in Los Angeles. ABS Properties last week filed an application to build the tower, called Skyvillage Hollywood, on a 0.3-acre site that's now a surface parking lot. The plans call for 100 moderate-income units, 394 low-income units and five apartments set aside for managers on a triangular site a block south of the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue. Los Angeles developer ABS Properties has proposed a 26-story, nearly 500-unit senior housing complex in Hollywood. (Courtesy of...

