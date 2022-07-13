Nixon Peabody Announces New Real Estate Practice Leader

By Faith Williams (July 13, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP on Wednesday revealed that Christopher Froeb will be its new real estate practice leader overseeing over 100 attorneys and professionals out of the firm's Boston office. Froeb, who most recently served as the managing partner of the Boston office for three years, said he represents developers and investors in a market that is "almost historically strong across the nation over the last five years, but certainly over the last three years." He counsels investors and developers on acquisitions and financing for a variety of properties such as student and senior housing, medical offices, and industrial properties. "My goals...

