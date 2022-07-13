Musk Ties Twitter Deal Exit To Long-Shot Breach Claim

By Jeff Montgomery (July 13, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's attempt to walk away from a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter relies on a once-arcane notion in Delaware corporate law that only recently saw success in court, and experts say the billionaire's prospects hang on a long shot. Musk's escape depends on his winning a rare Court of Chancery finding that allegedly undisclosed facts about fake, automated social media "bot" posts represent a "material adverse effect" that justifies tearing up the deal despite a Twitter suit filed on Monday to enforce it. Material adverse effects were successfully deployed in Delaware as a merger deal-killer for the first time in...

