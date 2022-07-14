Bristol-Myers Opts To Drop Suit Rather Than Publish Award

By Caroline Simson (July 14, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has decided to quietly dismiss its lawsuit seeking to enforce an arbitral award it won in a fight with Novartis Pharma AG over transgenic mice rather than be forced to place the award on the public docket. The New York City-based pharmaceutical company filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Wednesday, several weeks after U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon refused to reconsider her order denying Novartis' unopposed motion to seal the arbitration award in its entirety or to file a heavily redacted version. Judge McMahon had ruled last month in her original order denying the motion to seal that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS