Baker McKenzie Lands Ropes & Gray M&A Expert In Palo Alto

By James Mills (July 15, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie's California transactional team continues growing, adding a Ropes & Gray LLP mergers and acquisitions specialist as a partner in its Palo Alto office. Matthew Jacobson, who spent the past four years at Ropes & Gray, has joined Baker McKenzie's transactional group, the firm announced Wednesday. He advises clients on M&A deals, private equity and venture capital investments, joint ventures, financings and capital markets transactions. He is skilled with handling cross-border and multijurisdictional transactions, especially in the technology, health care and life science sectors. "Baker McKenzie stood out for the combination of its depth in tech M&A in Silicon Valley...

