Amber Heard Can't Have Redo In Depp Defamation Trial

By Lauren Berg (July 13, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Virginia judge on Wednesday refused to throw out a jury verdict awarding Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, rejecting the actress' request for a new trial, after finding "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" in the jury selection process. After a jury last month awarded Depp $15 million and Heard $2 million in their dueling defamation cases, Heard quickly filed several motions seeking to upend her ex-husband's victory, arguing that the award is excessive and the statements she made in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed implying that Depp abused her were true. The "Aquaman"...

