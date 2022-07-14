Nonprofit Asks 5th Circ. To Flip Refugee Shelters' Pay Ruling

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 14, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit organization asked the Fifth Circuit to revive its challenge to the U.S. Department of Labor's federal wage requirements on contracts governing shelters for unaccompanied migrant children, arguing the policy is a result of final actions and will cause financial strain. In a brief Wednesday, San Antonio-based nonprofit BCFS Health and Human Services asked the appellate court to overturn a Texas court's March decision tossing its suit claiming the McNamara-O'Hara Service Contract Act's pay obligations financially burden the organization. The nonprofit said HHS included the act's clauses and wage determinations in its contract and the DOL directed the department to enforce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS