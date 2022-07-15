Kansas Incentives Top $1B In Duel Over Panasonic EV Plant

By Nate Beck (July 15, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT) -- Local officials in the Kansas City suburb of De Soto, Kansas, are set to contribute $206.9 million to back a $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant that arrives in the state with more than $1 billion in committed incentives. De Soto officials next week will vote on a tax increment financing package to help develop a plant that could span 2.5 million square feet on 309 acres at the long-vacant site of a former World War II-era ammunition manufacturing plant. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, pictured here, announces on Wednesday that Japan's Panasonic Corp. is planning to build a new $4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS