Maine Urges 1st Circ. To Restore Law Punishing H-2A Hiring

By Alyssa Aquino (July 14, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Maine Attorney General urged the First Circuit to restore a law that punishes businesses for hiring foreign logging truck drivers through the H-2A visa program, saying the law is solely concerned with employment and doesn't conflict with federal immigration authority. In his bid to shake off an injunction order temporarily putting Public Law 280 on ice, Attorney General Aaron Frey rebuked a trade group's claims that the Pine Tree State had flouted federal immigration authority by passing legislation that bans landowners from hiring certain non-residents, including workers with H-2A agricultural visas, to transport forest products. Though the law will likely...

