Ex-Southwest Flight Attendant Wins $5M In Abortion Bias Suit

By Katie Buehler (July 14, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Thursday awarded a former Southwest Airlines Co. flight attendant $5.1 million after finding the airline and its flight attendant union discriminated and retaliated against her for her beliefs about abortion. The jury deliberated for 10 hours following a weeklong trial before returning its verdict in favor of former flight attendant Charlene Carter. The jury found Southwest and the flight attendant union, Transport Workers Union of America Local 556, retaliated against Carter under the Railway Labor Act, discriminated against her based on her religious beliefs and failed to accommodate those beliefs in violation of Title 7. Additionally, the jury found the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS