Justices Urged To Review Apple's Transfer Bid In Tech IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (July 14, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to weigh a Federal Circuit decision forcing U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer a patent-holding company's infringement suit against Apple from the Western District of Texas to California, arguing that the appellate court lacked authority. Patent owner CPC Patent Technologies PTY Ltd. said in a petition for a writ of certiorari Monday that the Federal Circuit wrongly directed Judge Albright to transfer CPC's litigation against Apple Inc. over touch identification technology to the Northern District of California in April. According to CPC, the appellate court wasn't operating within its jurisdiction when it issued...

