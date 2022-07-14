Bankrupt Crypto Co. Celsius Hit With Securities Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (July 14, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network LLC has been hit with a proposed class action in a New Jersey federal court alleging it held the equivalent of $10 billion from selling unregistered securities in a Ponzi-like scheme and induced investors to buy its financial products at inflated rates. Plaintiff Taylor Goines says in his Wednesday complaint that he purchased Celsius financial products and suffered investment losses because of the conduct of the defendants, including Celsius, two related entities, CEO Alexander Mashinsky and three executive directors. According to the complaint, a downturn in the cryptocurrency market exposed the fact that Celsius didn't...

