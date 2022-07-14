Whistleblower Strikes At Mortgage Co.'s Defense In FCA Row

By Charlie Innis (July 14, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower asked a California federal court for an early win on several defenses brought by a mortgage lender she accused of writing unfit Federal Housing Administration loans, arguing that Academy Mortgage Corp. hasn't shown that the government knew and allowed its alleged misconduct. Gwen Thrower, who sued Academy on behalf of the government, claimed in a motion for partial summary judgment Wednesday that there is no evidence the U.S. knew all the facts about the mortgage lender's allegedly fraudulent activity and allowed it. Even if the U.S. was aware of the alleged fraud, Thrower argued, the lender can't escape her False...

