SEC Pushed Musk Over Unlabeled Tweets On Twitter Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (July 14, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission privately pressed tech billionaire Elon Musk last month to clarify his position on his proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc., after a May 17 tweet declared the deal "cannot move forward" without more information weeks before Musk publicly said it was dead. The agency made Musk's June 7 response to its June 2 letter public on Thursday without explanation. The SEC also posted a reply from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Musk's counsel for a Delaware Court of Chancery suit filed by Twitter on Tuesday challenging Musk's unilateral July 8 declaration that...

